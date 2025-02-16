Mattias Svanberg News: Attempts six crosses
Svanberg had six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.
It took only one more game for Svanberg to update his season high in crosses again. Even though accuracy remains a problem, quantity has not been as of late, with his 11 crosses across VfL Wolfsburg's last two games indicating such.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now