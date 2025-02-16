Mattias Svanberg News: Attempts six crosses

Svanberg had six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

It took only one more game for Svanberg to update his season high in crosses again. Even though accuracy remains a problem, quantity has not been as of late, with his 11 crosses across VfL Wolfsburg's last two games indicating such.