Mattias Svanberg headshot

Mattias Svanberg News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Svanberg (undisclosed) trained this week and is back available for Saturday's match against Bremen, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Apart from the long-term injured players, everyone was able to train fully this week. Svanberg and Arnold were also involved."

Svanberg is back available for Saturday's match against Bremen after training all week, having missed the last three matches with an undisclosed injury. The midfielder held a rotational role prior to his absence and is expected to return to that spot, having made just seven starts in 20 appearances this season while recording three goals and one assist.

Mattias Svanberg
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Svanberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Svanberg See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece Takers
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece Takers
Author Image
Ben Novack
June 9, 2021