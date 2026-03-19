Mattias Svanberg News: Available Saturday

Svanberg (undisclosed) trained this week and is back available for Saturday's match against Bremen, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Apart from the long-term injured players, everyone was able to train fully this week. Svanberg and Arnold were also involved."

Svanberg is back available for Saturday's match against Bremen after training all week, having missed the last three matches with an undisclosed injury. The midfielder held a rotational role prior to his absence and is expected to return to that spot, having made just seven starts in 20 appearances this season while recording three goals and one assist.