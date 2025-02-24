Mattias Svanberg News: On scoresheet

Svanberg scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bochum.

Svanberg found the back of the net for the lone goal for Wolfsburg on Saturday. He's been in the starting XI the last five matches, colleting nine shots (three on target), 18 crosses (five accurate), 10 tackles (five won) and 10 clearances in that span.