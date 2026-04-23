Mattias Svanberg News: Option for play

Svanberg (calf) is fit again and has been cleared of his injury, according to manager Dieter Hecking. "Apart from the really prolonged absences, everyone has reported back in training - Svanberg, Müller, and Lindström. That means everyone's fit again, and it allows me to have more options to choose from."

Svanberg has been sidelined but is ending the injury absence, as the midfielder was back in training and has returned to full fitness. The club will gain back some depth in the midfield with his addition, a good sign after a season with a long injury list. He has only started in seven of his 21 appearances this season, likely to remain in his depth role.