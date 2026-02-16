Mattias Svanberg News: Scores from midfield

Svanberg scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Svanberg scored a rare goal during Sunday's clash, making the most of his lone shot and finding the back of the net. The midfielder doesn't tend to be a huge offensive threat, but he was clinical during Sunday's draw. Svanberg will hope he can build on this goalscoring moving forward, though he's not likely to become prolific in front of net.