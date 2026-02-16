Mattias Svanberg headshot

Mattias Svanberg News: Scores from midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Svanberg scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Svanberg scored a rare goal during Sunday's clash, making the most of his lone shot and finding the back of the net. The midfielder doesn't tend to be a huge offensive threat, but he was clinical during Sunday's draw. Svanberg will hope he can build on this goalscoring moving forward, though he's not likely to become prolific in front of net.

Mattias Svanberg
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Svanberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Svanberg See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece Takers
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece Takers
Author Image
Ben Novack
June 9, 2021