Matty Cash Injury: Doubtful against Newcastle United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Cash (knee) suffered an injury in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Brighton and remains a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United, coach Unai Emery said in the press conference, according to Tom Cunningham from Football Fan Cast. "He was injured, with a small injury. I don't know if he will be available for Saturday. Each day is important for how he is progressing."

Cash picked up a minor knee issue in Wednesday's win over the Seagulls and is now a question mark for Saturday's FA Cup showdown against the Magpies. The right-back is expected to go through a final evaluation after the last training session to determine whether he is fit enough to suit up. If he does not get the green light, Lamare Bogarde could be in line to step into the starting role on the right side of the backline.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
