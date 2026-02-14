Matty Cash Injury: Doubtful against Newcastle United

Cash (knee) suffered an injury in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Brighton and remains a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United, coach Unai Emery said in the press conference, according to Tom Cunningham from Football Fan Cast. "He was injured, with a small injury. I don't know if he will be available for Saturday. Each day is important for how he is progressing."

