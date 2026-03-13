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Matty Cash Injury: Late call to face United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cash (calf) is a late call for Sunday's match against Manchester United, according to manager Unai Emery. "Matty is progressing well, and tomorrow we'll see if he can be with us on Sunday or not."

Cash looks to be in for some testing as he approaches Wundsy's match, looking to be an option after some time out with a calf injury. The question then will be how much he can play, hopefully able to start, but likely needing to pass a fitness test for that to be an option. With 27 starts in 27 appearances this season and five goal contributions, he will hope to be an option, a regular starter when fit.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
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