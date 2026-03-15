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Matty Cash Injury: Missing out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Cash (calf) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester United.

Cash was a late call for Sunday and has appeared to fail his testing, with the defender not on the team sheet at all. This is a tough loss, going a second straight game without their starting right-back. That said, Lamare Bogarde earns the start in his spot.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
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