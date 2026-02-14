Matty Cash Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Cash (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United.
Cash is unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup matchup against Newcastle United after failing to recover from a minor knee issue picked up during the week. His absence is a major blow for the squad, as he has been a mainstay in the starting XI, making 29 starts across 31 appearances in all competitions while tallying three goals and three assists this season. The right-back is replaced in the starting XI by Lamare Bogarde.
