Matty Cash headshot

Matty Cash Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Cash (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United.

Cash is unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup matchup against Newcastle United after failing to recover from a minor knee issue picked up during the week. His absence is a major blow for the squad, as he has been a mainstay in the starting XI, making 29 starts across 31 appearances in all competitions while tallying three goals and three assists this season. The right-back is replaced in the starting XI by Lamare Bogarde.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago