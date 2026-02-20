Matty Cash Injury: Set to return Saturday
Cash (knee) wil be available for Saturday's game against Leeds United, manager Unai Emery told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Matty Cash is coming back," Emery said. "He trained the last two training sessions and he is feeling good, and he is coming back."
Cash missed Villa's last two matches due to injury, but he's expected to return to the starting XI right away. The defender should replace Lamare Bogarde in the lineup.
