Matty Cash Injury: Suffers calf injury against Chelsea

Cash was forced off due to a blow after the first half of Wednesday's matchup versus Chelsea, with manager Unai Emery saying after the game "We will check him tomorrow. We will do a scan, and hopefully not a lot [of time out]. He had some doubts about his calf.", according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.

Cash was unable to return to the field for the final 45 minutes of the midweek clash, and he's now awaiting assessment of his injury. Therefore, the defender will be a doubt for next week's Europa League clash against Lille. Lamare Bogarde took his place in the last match and will look to take on a bigger role if Cash requires some time to recover.