Matty Cash headshot

Matty Cash Injury: Suffers knock against Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Cash was forced off due to a blow after the first half of Wednesday's matchup versus Chelsea, Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic reports.

Cash was unable to return to the field for the final 45 minutes of the midweek clash, but the nature and severity of the issue remain unclear. Therefore, the defender will be a doubt for next week's Europa League clash against Lille. Lamare Bogarde took his place in the last match and will look to take on a bigger role if Cash requires some time to recover.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
