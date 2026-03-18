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Matty Cash Injury: Trains in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Cash (calf) was back in full team training Tuesday, he posted in instagram stories.

Cash was right on the verge of suiting up for the showdown against Manchester United in the last game but just missed the cut at the last minute. The right-back was fully locked in during team training ahead of Thursday's Europa League second-leg battle with Lille, and he's expected to be back in the squad, regaining his undisputed starting spot on the right flank of the back line as soon as he's cleared. That move would push Lamare Bogarde back into a depth role off the bench for the Villans.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
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