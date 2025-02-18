Matty Cash Injury: Will be assessed ahead of Wednesday

Cash (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Unai Emery. "Matty as well is close to being with us. We trained this morning but, until tomorrow morning, I'm not going to decide exactly how much they are ready to play or not or to be with us."

Cash will be a late call Wednesday, as he has been deemed close to a return but has not yet been cleared. His availability will likely come down to a late fitness test ahead of the contest, selected for the team if he passes. He is their regular starter at right-back, so this could be a huge boost, with Andres Garcia as a replacement if left out or on the bench.