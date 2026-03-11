Matty Cash Injury: Won't play Thursday

Cash (calf) is out for Thursday's match against Lille, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.

Cash is not going to be with his club for UEL action after he went down with a calf injury, as further testing deems him not fit enough for Thursday. This does leave a gap for the club as they wait for his return, still with no secure date in place. That said, he was replaced by Lamara Bogarde last time out, a likely replacement if he misses time moving forward.