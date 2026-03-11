Matty Cash headshot

Matty Cash Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Cash (calf) is out for Thursday's match against Lille, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.

Cash is not going to be with his club for UEL action after he went down with a calf injury, as further testing deems him not fit enough for Thursday. This does leave a gap for the club as they wait for his return, still with no secure date in place. That said, he was replaced by Lamara Bogarde last time out, a likely replacement if he misses time moving forward.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago