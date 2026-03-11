Matty Cash Injury: Won't play Thursday
Cash (calf) is out for Thursday's match against Lille, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.
Cash is not going to be with his club for UEL action after he went down with a calf injury, as further testing deems him not fit enough for Thursday. This does leave a gap for the club as they wait for his return, still with no secure date in place. That said, he was replaced by Lamara Bogarde last time out, a likely replacement if he misses time moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 302 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 305 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 47 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 299 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 299 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More