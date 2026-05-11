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Matty Cash News: 11 crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Cash registered 11 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Burnley.

Cash recorded a season-high 11 crosses in Sunday's draw, though that high volume only resulted in two accurate crosses and one chance created. He also took three corners in the draw. He was subbed off in the 80th minute for Lamare Bogarde.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
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