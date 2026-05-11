Matty Cash News: 11 crosses Sunday
Cash registered 11 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Burnley.
Cash recorded a season-high 11 crosses in Sunday's draw, though that high volume only resulted in two accurate crosses and one chance created. He also took three corners in the draw. He was subbed off in the 80th minute for Lamare Bogarde.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3420 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More