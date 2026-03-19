Matty Cash News: Appears in UEL game

Cash (calf) played 16 minutes as a substitute in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Lille.

Cash is an option again following his recovery from an injury that sidelined him since March 4. The full-back will look to increase his workload ahead of upcoming EPL fixtures, potentially ousting Lamare Bogarde from the starting lineup. While he usually has some attacking upside, Cash has lost set-piece numbers in recent months, and Villa haven't been too reliable defensively in league action.