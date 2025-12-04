Cash delivered the 60th-minute corner that Amadou Onana converted, swinging the ball into a crowd at the back post for the midfielder to attack. From right-back he offered constant overlap and width, especially once Villa were chasing the game at 2-0 down. Defensively, he had shaky moments early as Brighton's left side found space, but he recovered to contest crosses and help see out the final minutes. His set-piece quality and work rate were central to Villa's second-half pressing, highlighted by his two chances created, five corners and six crosses.