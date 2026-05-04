Matty Cash News: Assists late in Sunday's loss

Cash assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Cash's cross in the 96th minute assisted Emiliano Buendia's header to cut the deficit to 2-1, but it was a little too late to have much of an impact on the result. It marked his third assist of the season and his first since Jan. 3. He played fairly well on the defensive end too, recording four tackles, one clearance and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.