Matty Cash News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Cash (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.

Cash makes the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leeds United after missing Villa's last two matches due to injury. The defender returns directly to the lineup and replaces Lamare Bogarde at right-back. His inclusion restores a regular presence in defense after his brief absence.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
