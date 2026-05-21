Matty Cash News: Records two crosses

Cash generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 21st minute.

Cash was back in his regular starting role for the final and served his normal duties, being a solid two-way presence. He recorded one shot, two chances created and two crosses in the attack while notching two clearances and a tackle won in the defense. He would also help in the clean sheet as his club took home a trophy.