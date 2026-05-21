Matty Cash headshot

Matty Cash News: Records two crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Cash generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 21st minute.

Cash was back in his regular starting role for the final and served his normal duties, being a solid two-way presence. He recorded one shot, two chances created and two crosses in the attack while notching two clearances and a tackle won in the defense. He would also help in the clean sheet as his club took home a trophy.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Cash See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago