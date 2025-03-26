Matty Cash News: Starts in UCL action

Cash started and played 73 minutes in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Club Brugge.

Cash saw his first start since returning from an undisclosed injury Wednesday, registering 73 minutes of play in the win. He wasn't too active in the match, notching a chance created, one shot and a tackle won. He has been their typical starter at right-back when fit this season and is likely to continue in this spot after battling two different injuries since the start of February.