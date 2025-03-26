Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matty Cash headshot

Matty Cash News: Starts in UCL action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Cash started and played 73 minutes in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Club Brugge.

Cash saw his first start since returning from an undisclosed injury Wednesday, registering 73 minutes of play in the win. He wasn't too active in the match, notching a chance created, one shot and a tackle won. He has been their typical starter at right-back when fit this season and is likely to continue in this spot after battling two different injuries since the start of February.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now