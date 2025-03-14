Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matus Bero headshot

Matus Bero Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Bero (illness) is questionable for Sunday's clash against Frankfurt, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference.

Bero picked up an illness Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game. His potential absence would be a big blow for the team since the midfielder has been an undisputed starter this season. If he misses the game, Anthony Losilla is likely to see increased playing time.

Matus Bero
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now