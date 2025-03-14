Matus Bero Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Bero (illness) is questionable for Sunday's clash against Frankfurt, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference.
Bero picked up an illness Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game. His potential absence would be a big blow for the team since the midfielder has been an undisputed starter this season. If he misses the game, Anthony Losilla is likely to see increased playing time.
