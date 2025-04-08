Matus Bero Injury: Suffers blow against Stuttgart

Bero was not training Tuesday due to an injury he suffered in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Stuttgart but could return to training by Thursday, according to manager Dieter Hecking, per Markus Rensinghoff of WAZ.

Bero has taken a break Tuesday from training, as the midfielder is suffering from a bruise an undisclosed spot that he suffered over the weekend. The good news is this doesn't appear to be serious and he should return soon, expected to train Thursday. He has started in every match he has been available for since Nov. 2, so this could be a tough loss if he misses time, but he seems likely to be fit by Saturday's match against Augsburg.