Matus Bero headshot

Matus Bero News: Adds assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Bero whipped in eight crosses and took five corner kicks, logging an assist in VfL Bochum's 2-2 draw against Holstein Kiel Sunday.

The midfielder was rewarded for his service with an assist, though he likely should've created more than just three chances. He should continue finding success next Saturday against Borussia Dortmund, a side that has conceded 17 goals over its last eight matches across all competitions.

Matus Bero
VfL Bochum
