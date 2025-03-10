Matus Bero News: Bags winner against Bayern

Bero scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and made two tackles (one won), two clearances and two interceptions during Saturday's 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

Bero couldn't fill the stat sheet as he's used to do but did something way more important here. In the 71st minute, the midfielder saw room to go up the field and stepped into the opposition's box to pick up a pass from the left and beat the goalkeeper to score what ended up being the goal that sealed a come-from-behind upset against the Bundesliga giants. This was the fourth goal of the season for Bero, who was coming off racking up seven shots, seven chances created, 21 crosses, 11 tackles and 11 clearances over his previous three starts.