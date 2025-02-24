Fantasy Soccer
Matus Bero headshot

Matus Bero News: Knocks in assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Bero assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 7th minute.

Bero was able to get his second assist in three matches for his first two of the season. This adds on to his three goals in 20 appearances, starting 19 of those while totaling 71 crosses (16 accurate), 40 tackles (18 won) and 38 chances created in that span.

Matus Bero
VfL Bochum
