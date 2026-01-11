Safonov is still training individually as part of his recovery from a hand fracture and is not an option for PSG yet. The keeper will likely be eased back into the mix, as he remains the backup option to Lucas Chevalier, and the medical staff won't rush him back in order to avoid any setbacks. Safonov could have been part of the discussion for a greater role toward the end of last year with Chevalier not performing well, but the Frenchman's recent impressive outing in the Supercup against Marseille appears to have put an end to those ideas.