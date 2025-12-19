Safonov suffered a hand fracture following the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against Flamengo on Wednesday and is set to miss about one month while he recovers. This is a massive blow for the goalkeeper, as he has started the most recent games and proved his talent by stopping four of the five penalties in the final against the Brazilian side and also keeping two clean sheets in three games while replacing the injured Lucas Chevalier. These performances were enough to spark thoughts about a possible change in the starting role, but the injury to his hand will therefore delay that until next year.