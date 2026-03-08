Matvey Safonov News: Allows three goals in loss
Safonov registered three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Monaco.
Safonov made three saves and conceded three goals following errors from his teammates against Monaco on Friday. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult spell, having recorded just 10 saves while conceding 10 goals over his last six appearances across all competitions. He will look to bounce back in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Chelsea.
