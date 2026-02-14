Matvey Safonov News: Allows three in loss

Safonov recorded one save and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat against Rennes.

Safonov shipped three goals on just four Rennes shots on target as PSG went down at Roazhon Park. He had no shot on Moussa Al Tamari's 34th-minute curler into the bottom corner, then got beaten by Esteban Lepaul's 69th-minute header off Sebastian Szymanski's corner before Breel Embolo buried a late finish from point-blank range. PSG controlled possession and forced seven shots on target of their own, but Safonov could not bail them out when Rennes made their chances count. The goalkeeper allowed three in a single game after conceding just four across his first six appearances in all competitions this season. Safonov will try to bounce back quickly in Tuesday's Champions League playoff clash against Monaco, unless coach Luis Enrique opts to hand the gloves back to Lucas Chevalier.