Safonov made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over St. Etienne.

Safanov logged a spot starter over Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to be Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper again at the beginning of April. Even without Donnarumma's certified status, Safonov has not impressed, finishing March with barely more saves (three) than goals conceded (two).