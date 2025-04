Safonov made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Le Havre.

Safonov wasn't required to make any saves in PSG's 2-1 victory over Le Havre. This was the keeper's eighth start of the season as the title has already been secured. In total, he has kept three clean sheets in Ligue 1 and has also kept a clean sheet in the Champions League.