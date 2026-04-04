Matvey Safonov News: Concedes one goal

Safonov made no saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 win against Toulouse.

Safonov endured a difficult outing in Friday's 3-1 win over Toulouse, making no saves and committing a costly error on the lone goal conceded with a mishandled corner in the first half. The goalkeeper continues to see regular starting duties, though this mistake ends his two-match clean sheet streak. He will look to bounce back in Wednesday's Champions League first leg against Liverpool.