Matvey Safonov News: Concedes one goal
Safonov made no saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 win against Toulouse.
Safonov endured a difficult outing in Friday's 3-1 win over Toulouse, making no saves and committing a costly error on the lone goal conceded with a mishandled corner in the first half. The goalkeeper continues to see regular starting duties, though this mistake ends his two-match clean sheet streak. He will look to bounce back in Wednesday's Champions League first leg against Liverpool.
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