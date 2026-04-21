Matvey Safonov News: Concedes twice in loss

Safonov made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Lyon.

Safonov made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lyon, ending his run of consecutive clean sheets. The goalkeeper had little chance on either goal after being exposed by his defense in the first half, though he had recorded four clean sheets in his previous six appearances. He will look to bounce back against Nantes in Wednesday's league match.