Matvey Safonov News: Eight saves in victory

Safonov registered eight saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Lens.

Safonov delivered his best individual goalkeeping performance of the Ligue 1 season in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Lens, making eight saves to help his side secure both the clean sheet and the Ligue 1 title. Safonov has now made 34 saves, conceded 12 goals and kept eight clean sheets across 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, confirming his place as the No. 1 goalkeeper in the pecking order. He will look to carry this form into the next match against Paris FC on Sunday.