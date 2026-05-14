Matvey Safonov headshot

Matvey Safonov News: Eight saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Safonov registered eight saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Lens.

Safonov delivered his best individual goalkeeping performance of the Ligue 1 season in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Lens, making eight saves to help his side secure both the clean sheet and the Ligue 1 title. Safonov has now made 34 saves, conceded 12 goals and kept eight clean sheets across 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, confirming his place as the No. 1 goalkeeper in the pecking order. He will look to carry this form into the next match against Paris FC on Sunday.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvey Safonov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvey Safonov See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
December 7, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 3, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 19, 2020