Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matvey Safonov headshot

Matvey Safonov News: Makes two saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Safonov registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Rennes.

Safonov was the starting goalkeeper on Saturday as coach Luis Enrique rotated the entire squad ahead of Tuesday's second leg in the Champions League against Liverpool. The Russian put in a solid performance with two saves while conceding once to Lilian Brassier. He could see more action toward the end of the season as Gianluigi Donnarumma faces heavy criticism for his performances in high-stakes matches.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now