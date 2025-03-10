Matvey Safonov News: Makes two saves in victory

Safonov registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Rennes.

Safonov was the starting goalkeeper on Saturday as coach Luis Enrique rotated the entire squad ahead of Tuesday's second leg in the Champions League against Liverpool. The Russian put in a solid performance with two saves while conceding once to Lilian Brassier. He could see more action toward the end of the season as Gianluigi Donnarumma faces heavy criticism for his performances in high-stakes matches.