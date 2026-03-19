Matvey Safonov News: Nine saves in win

Safonov had nine saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 3-0 win versus Chelsea.

Safonov delivered a standout performance in Tuesday's clash against Chelsea, recording a season-high nine saves to secure the clean sheet. The goalkeeper produced his best display since joining the club and continues to build trust with his defense, strengthening his case as the undisputed starter between the posts. The Russian will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's league trip to Nice.