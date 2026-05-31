Matvey Safonov News: No saves in draw

Safonov made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 (5-4) penalty shootout victory versus Arsenal.

Safonov had little chance with Arsenal's opening goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest, beaten in the sixth minute when Marquinhos' attempted clearance off Leandro Trossard fell perfectly into the path of Kai Havertz, who finished clinically from the left side. The Russian goalkeeper was otherwise rarely tested across 120 minutes as Arsenal sat deep and largely played on the counter, but he proved decisive in the penalty shootout, unsettling Arsenal's takers and seeing two of them miss the target, helping PSG secure back-to-back Champions League titles. Safonov ends the 2025-26 season with 12 clean sheets, 73 saves and 27 goals conceded across 26 appearances in all competitions, remaining one of the key figures behind the club's remarkable Champions League triumph.