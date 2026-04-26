Matvey Safonov News: One save in win

Safonov made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Angers.

Safonov played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers, facing very limited goalkeeping work throughout but making his one meaningful contribution count when he came to claim a powerful cross in the second half to deny the hosts any hope of a consolation. Safonov has now kept five consecutive clean sheets in away fixtures across all competitions and will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Bayern Munich.