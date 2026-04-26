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Matvey Safonov News: One save in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Safonov made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Angers.

Safonov played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers, facing very limited goalkeeping work throughout but making his one meaningful contribution count when he came to claim a powerful cross in the second half to deny the hosts any hope of a consolation. Safonov has now kept five consecutive clean sheets in away fixtures across all competitions and will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Bayern Munich.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
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