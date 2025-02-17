Matvey Safonov News: Records clean sheet in win

Safonov had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win against Toulouse.

Safonov repelled each of the four Toulouse shots on target Saturday en route to recording his third clean sheet of the season in Ligue 1 play as Paris Saint-Germain earned a narrow 1-0 victory. Paris-Saint Germain's backup keeper earned the start ahead of injured Gianluigi Donnarumma. Safonov has been impressive in limited minutes this season, recording a clean sheet in half of his eight appearances across all competitions. If Donnarumma remains unavailable, Safonov's next challenge will come Wednesday when PSG take-on Brest in the second leg of their Champions League Knockout Stage matchup.