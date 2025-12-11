Safonov made his first Champions League start of the season on Wednesday against Athletic and helped his team secure a clean sheet, making one save and showing strong command in the air with a season-high four clearances. The goalkeeper has now recorded two clean sheets in two appearances across all competitions since Lucas Chevalier's injury, and while he is reliable shot-stopping and dominant on aerial balls, his distribution remains a clear weakness, an important area in coach Luis Enrique's system.