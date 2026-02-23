Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet
Safonov recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Metz.
Safonov kept a clean sheet without making a save in Saturday's win over Metz, ending a two-match run without one across all competitions. The Russian goalkeeper had struggled in recent outings but appears to retain the confidence of coach Luis Enrique as the preferred No. 1 ahead of Lucas Chevalier. He will look to build on this result in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Monaco.
