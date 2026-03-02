Matvey Safonov headshot

Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Safonov registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Le Havre.

Safonov recorded two saves in Saturday's win over Le Havre, securing his second straight clean sheet in Ligue 1. The goalkeeper has now started eight consecutive matches across all competitions and appears to have locked down the No. 1 role under coach Luis Enrique. He will aim to extend that run in Friday's matchup against Monaco.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvey Safonov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvey Safonov See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
December 7, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 3, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 19, 2020