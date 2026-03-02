Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet

Safonov registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Le Havre.

Safonov recorded two saves in Saturday's win over Le Havre, securing his second straight clean sheet in Ligue 1. The goalkeeper has now started eight consecutive matches across all competitions and appears to have locked down the No. 1 role under coach Luis Enrique. He will aim to extend that run in Friday's matchup against Monaco.