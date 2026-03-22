Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet

Safonov recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Nice.

Safonov made one save in Saturday's clash against Nice, securing his second consecutive clean sheet across all competitions. The Russian is in strong form, building on his standout performance in the Champions League against Chelsea earlier in the week, and is gaining confidence match after match ahead of the final stretch of the season. He has recorded 17 saves, conceded five goals and kept three clean sheets over his last five appearances, and will look to maintain that momentum against Toulouse after the international break.