Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet

Safonov had no saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Liverpool.

Safonov delivered a solid performance in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool despite not being required to make a save, showing reassurance in his aerial outings and organizing his defense throughout the match. The Russian has now recorded three clean sheets in his last four appearances, continuing to build momentum as the season progresses, and will look to maintain that form in Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Liverpool.