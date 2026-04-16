Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet
Safonov had six saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 2-0 victory versus Liverpool.
Safonov made six saves in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Liverpool, securing his fourth clean sheet in his last five appearances. The Russian continues to impress match after match as one of the standout goalkeepers in this Champions League campaign, showing strong positioning and confidence when coming off his line. He will look to maintain that momentum Sunday in a marquee Ligue 1 clash against Lyon.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvey Safonov See More