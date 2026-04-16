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Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Safonov had six saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 2-0 victory versus Liverpool.

Safonov made six saves in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Liverpool, securing his fourth clean sheet in his last five appearances. The Russian continues to impress match after match as one of the standout goalkeepers in this Champions League campaign, showing strong positioning and confidence when coming off his line. He will look to maintain that momentum Sunday in a marquee Ligue 1 clash against Lyon.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
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