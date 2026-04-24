Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet

Safonov made four saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Nantes.

Safonov made four saves to secure the clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes. The goalkeeper continues his strong run of form, recording 23 saves while conceding just three goals and keeping five clean sheets across his last seven appearances in all competitions. He will look to maintain that momentum against Angers on Saturday ahead of a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.