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Matvey Safonov News: Secures clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Safonov made four saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Nantes.

Safonov made four saves to secure the clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes. The goalkeeper continues his strong run of form, recording 23 saves while conceding just three goals and keeping five clean sheets across his last seven appearances in all competitions. He will look to maintain that momentum against Angers on Saturday ahead of a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
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