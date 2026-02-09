Safonov logged a clean sheet and came up huge early, sticking out a thigh to stonewall Amine Gouiri from point-blank range when Marseille briefly pushed back. He followed that up by getting behind Igor Paixao's header off a Mason Greenwood delivery, wiping away Marseille's best look after the break. The Russian wrapped up the night with three saves, marking his fourth straight appearance across all competitions and his third shutout of the season, while lifting his clean-sheet rate to 50 percent per match played.