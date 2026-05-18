Matvey Safonov News: Seven saves in defeat

Safonov had seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Paris FC.

Safonov was his side's best performer in a difficult first half at Stade Jean-Bouin, making several sharp stops in the opening moments, including denying a powerful long-range strike while also dealing calmly with multiple set-piece situations from Paris FC before his side took the lead early in the second half. The Russian goalkeeper was beaten twice by substitute Alimami Gory, first unable to react to a deflection on Pierre Lees-Melou's effort, then left helpless on a stoppage-time counterattack after Luca Koleosho outran the entire PSG back line. Safonov finishes the Ligue 1 season with eight clean sheets, 41 saves and 14 goals conceded across 15 appearances, heading into the UEFA Champions League Final against Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest as arguably the form goalkeeper in Europe despite Sunday's defeat.